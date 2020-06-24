All apartments in Jacksonville
916 W 25th St

916 25th St W · No Longer Available
Location

916 25th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1355c1409e ----
Available Now! This attractive home has been remodeled and well-maintaned - offering laminate flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and a fenced yard. Come take a tour today!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals.
-Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable.
-Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent.
-All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years.
-After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form.
-Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent.
-Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent.
-Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in.
-One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 W 25th St have any available units?
916 W 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 W 25th St have?
Some of 916 W 25th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 W 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
916 W 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 W 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 W 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 916 W 25th St offer parking?
No, 916 W 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 916 W 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 W 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 W 25th St have a pool?
No, 916 W 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 916 W 25th St have accessible units?
No, 916 W 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 916 W 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 W 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
