Jacksonville, FL
9156 3rd Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9156 3rd Ave

9156 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9156 3rd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93d98fd074 ----
This cute home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, and a spacious yard. This property is on septic. Book your showing today!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.
-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.
-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.
-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9156 3rd Ave have any available units?
9156 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9156 3rd Ave have?
Some of 9156 3rd Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9156 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9156 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9156 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9156 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9156 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 9156 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9156 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9156 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9156 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 9156 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9156 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9156 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9156 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9156 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

