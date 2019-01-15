9156 3rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93d98fd074 ----

This cute home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, and a spacious yard. This property is on septic. Book your showing today!



-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.

-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.

-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.

-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.

-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.

-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.

-Sorry, no Section 8.