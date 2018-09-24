All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

9133 Branchwater Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 5/30/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9133 Branchwater Court have any available units?
9133 Branchwater Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9133 Branchwater Court currently offering any rent specials?
9133 Branchwater Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9133 Branchwater Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9133 Branchwater Court is pet friendly.
Does 9133 Branchwater Court offer parking?
No, 9133 Branchwater Court does not offer parking.
Does 9133 Branchwater Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9133 Branchwater Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9133 Branchwater Court have a pool?
No, 9133 Branchwater Court does not have a pool.
Does 9133 Branchwater Court have accessible units?
No, 9133 Branchwater Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9133 Branchwater Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9133 Branchwater Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9133 Branchwater Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9133 Branchwater Court does not have units with air conditioning.
