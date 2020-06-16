9128 Norfolk Blvd

Amenities
DALEPH PROPERTIES INVESTMENTS, LLC. - Property Id: 216099
CALL TODAY (904)554-1630 or (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!
This home renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $950.00 and deposit $950.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 max)
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application approved
Cinthia Vasconcelos
Real Estate Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216099
(RLNE5579513)