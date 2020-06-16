All apartments in Jacksonville
9128 Norfolk Blvd
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

9128 Norfolk Blvd

9128 Norfolk Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9128 Norfolk Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DALEPH PROPERTIES INVESTMENTS, LLC. - Property Id: 216099

CALL TODAY (904)554-1630 or (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!
This home renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $950.00 and deposit $950.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 max)
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application approved

Cinthia Vasconcelos
Real Estate Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216099
Property Id 216099

(RLNE5579513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9128 Norfolk Blvd have any available units?
9128 Norfolk Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9128 Norfolk Blvd have?
Some of 9128 Norfolk Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9128 Norfolk Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9128 Norfolk Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9128 Norfolk Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9128 Norfolk Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9128 Norfolk Blvd offer parking?
No, 9128 Norfolk Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9128 Norfolk Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9128 Norfolk Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9128 Norfolk Blvd have a pool?
No, 9128 Norfolk Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9128 Norfolk Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9128 Norfolk Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9128 Norfolk Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9128 Norfolk Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
