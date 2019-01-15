Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9126 GREENLEAF RD
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9126 GREENLEAF RD
9126 Greenleaf Road
No Longer Available
Location
9126 Greenleaf Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Completely renovated 3/2 with a den and completly fence yard in quiet neighborhood for rent. Section 8 is welcomed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9126 GREENLEAF RD have any available units?
9126 GREENLEAF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 9126 GREENLEAF RD currently offering any rent specials?
9126 GREENLEAF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9126 GREENLEAF RD pet-friendly?
No, 9126 GREENLEAF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9126 GREENLEAF RD offer parking?
No, 9126 GREENLEAF RD does not offer parking.
Does 9126 GREENLEAF RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9126 GREENLEAF RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9126 GREENLEAF RD have a pool?
No, 9126 GREENLEAF RD does not have a pool.
Does 9126 GREENLEAF RD have accessible units?
No, 9126 GREENLEAF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9126 GREENLEAF RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9126 GREENLEAF RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9126 GREENLEAF RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9126 GREENLEAF RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
