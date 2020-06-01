All apartments in Jacksonville
9112 Trevi Circle

9112 Trevi Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

9112 Trevi Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Im looking for a roommate, willing to rent out a furnished bedroom and full bath. Large living area, kitchen and dining. Fenced in backyard and a large front yard with space for parking.

(RLNE5146616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 Trevi Circle have any available units?
9112 Trevi Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9112 Trevi Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Trevi Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 Trevi Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9112 Trevi Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9112 Trevi Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9112 Trevi Circle offers parking.
Does 9112 Trevi Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9112 Trevi Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 Trevi Circle have a pool?
No, 9112 Trevi Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9112 Trevi Circle have accessible units?
No, 9112 Trevi Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 Trevi Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9112 Trevi Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9112 Trevi Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9112 Trevi Circle has units with air conditioning.
