Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9103 6th Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM

9103 6th Ave

9103 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9103 6th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 6th Ave have any available units?
9103 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9103 6th Ave have?
Some of 9103 6th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9103 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9103 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9103 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9103 6th Ave offers parking.
Does 9103 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9103 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 9103 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9103 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9103 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9103 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

