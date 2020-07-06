9076 Madison Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/451a49a098 ---- Cute bungalow on corner lot! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been renovated with fresh paint, appliances, and has an Over sized Detached Garage. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.