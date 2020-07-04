All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9075 7th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9075 7th Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:55 PM

9075 7th Ave

9075 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9075 7th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Area Schools
K-5: Henry F. Kite Elementary
6-8: Jean Ribault Middle
9-12: Jean Ribault High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9075 7th Ave have any available units?
9075 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9075 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9075 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9075 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9075 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9075 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 9075 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9075 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9075 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9075 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 9075 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9075 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9075 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9075 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9075 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9075 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9075 7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia