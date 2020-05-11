All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

9063 2nd Ave

9063 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9063 2nd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SECTION 8 OK

Area Schools
K-5: Henry F Kite Elementary
6-8: Jean Ribault Middle
9-12: Jean Ribault High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9063 2nd Ave have any available units?
9063 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9063 2nd Ave have?
Some of 9063 2nd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9063 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9063 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9063 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9063 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9063 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 9063 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9063 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9063 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9063 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 9063 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9063 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9063 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9063 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9063 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

