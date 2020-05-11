Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9063 2nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9063 2nd Ave
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9063 2nd Ave
9063 2nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9063 2nd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SECTION 8 OK
Area Schools
K-5: Henry F Kite Elementary
6-8: Jean Ribault Middle
9-12: Jean Ribault High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9063 2nd Ave have any available units?
9063 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9063 2nd Ave have?
Some of 9063 2nd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9063 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9063 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9063 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9063 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9063 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 9063 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9063 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9063 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9063 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 9063 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9063 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9063 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9063 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9063 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia