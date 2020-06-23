All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9057 Gloucestershire Court · No Longer Available
Location

9057 Gloucestershire Court, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change. Please do not disturb our current residents

(RLNE4461319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9057 Gloucestershire Ct have any available units?
9057 Gloucestershire Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9057 Gloucestershire Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9057 Gloucestershire Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9057 Gloucestershire Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9057 Gloucestershire Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9057 Gloucestershire Ct offer parking?
No, 9057 Gloucestershire Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9057 Gloucestershire Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9057 Gloucestershire Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9057 Gloucestershire Ct have a pool?
No, 9057 Gloucestershire Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9057 Gloucestershire Ct have accessible units?
No, 9057 Gloucestershire Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9057 Gloucestershire Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9057 Gloucestershire Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9057 Gloucestershire Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9057 Gloucestershire Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
