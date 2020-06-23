All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9051 Prosperity Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9051 Prosperity Lake Drive

9051 Prosperity Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9051 Prosperity Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Chimney Lakes Elementary School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/776259 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive have any available units?
9051 Prosperity Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive have?
Some of 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9051 Prosperity Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9051 Prosperity Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia