9051 Prosperity Lake Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Chimney Lakes Elementary School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/776259 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.