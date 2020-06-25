Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9046 HARRISON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9046 HARRISON AVE
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9046 HARRISON AVE
9046 Harrison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9046 Harrison Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 bath home ready forNew tenants big back yard 1 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have any available units?
9046 HARRISON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 9046 HARRISON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9046 HARRISON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9046 HARRISON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 9046 HARRISON AVE offers parking.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have a pool?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have accessible units?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia