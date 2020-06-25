All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9046 HARRISON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9046 HARRISON AVE
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

9046 HARRISON AVE

9046 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9046 Harrison Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 bath home ready forNew tenants big back yard 1 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have any available units?
9046 HARRISON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9046 HARRISON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9046 HARRISON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9046 HARRISON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 9046 HARRISON AVE offers parking.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have a pool?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have accessible units?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9046 HARRISON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9046 HARRISON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia