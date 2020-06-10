Rent Calculator
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM
9038 Southwark Dr
9038 Southwark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9038 Southwark Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
9038 Southwark Dr Available 05/15/19 Brierwood Beauty-Southside - Three Bedroom, Two Bath, open floor plan with great room in Brierwood subdivision. Large fenced back yard and two car garage.
(RLNE3237280)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have any available units?
9038 Southwark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 9038 Southwark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9038 Southwark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9038 Southwark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9038 Southwark Dr offers parking.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have a pool?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have accessible units?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
