All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9038 Southwark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9038 Southwark Dr
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

9038 Southwark Dr

9038 Southwark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Craven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9038 Southwark Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
9038 Southwark Dr Available 05/15/19 Brierwood Beauty-Southside - Three Bedroom, Two Bath, open floor plan with great room in Brierwood subdivision. Large fenced back yard and two car garage.

(RLNE3237280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9038 Southwark Dr have any available units?
9038 Southwark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9038 Southwark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9038 Southwark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9038 Southwark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9038 Southwark Dr offers parking.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have a pool?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have accessible units?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9038 Southwark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9038 Southwark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia