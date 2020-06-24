All apartments in Jacksonville
9037 Eaton Ave.

9037 Eaton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9037 Eaton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bed with Large Yard - This updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home is on a large fenced lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the Regency mall and minutes away from Downtown.

Features:
- Central HVAC
- Front Patio
- Fenced Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4761632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9037 Eaton Ave. have any available units?
9037 Eaton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9037 Eaton Ave. have?
Some of 9037 Eaton Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9037 Eaton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9037 Eaton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9037 Eaton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9037 Eaton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9037 Eaton Ave. offer parking?
No, 9037 Eaton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9037 Eaton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9037 Eaton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9037 Eaton Ave. have a pool?
No, 9037 Eaton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9037 Eaton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9037 Eaton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9037 Eaton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9037 Eaton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
