Jacksonville, FL
9025 Greenleaf Rd
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:24 PM

9025 Greenleaf Rd

9025 Greenleaf Road · No Longer Available
Location

9025 Greenleaf Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af52fe9097 ---- This great 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is perfect for you. Features fresh paint, tile flooring, kitchen with updated appliances, ceiling fans throughout, central A/C, tile bathrooms, and much more! Come see for yourself! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 Greenleaf Rd have any available units?
9025 Greenleaf Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9025 Greenleaf Rd have?
Some of 9025 Greenleaf Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9025 Greenleaf Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9025 Greenleaf Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 Greenleaf Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9025 Greenleaf Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9025 Greenleaf Rd offer parking?
No, 9025 Greenleaf Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9025 Greenleaf Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9025 Greenleaf Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 Greenleaf Rd have a pool?
No, 9025 Greenleaf Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9025 Greenleaf Rd have accessible units?
No, 9025 Greenleaf Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 Greenleaf Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9025 Greenleaf Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

