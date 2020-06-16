All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9022 DANDY AVE

9022 Dandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9022 Dandy Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 DANDY AVE have any available units?
9022 DANDY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9022 DANDY AVE have?
Some of 9022 DANDY AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 DANDY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9022 DANDY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 DANDY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9022 DANDY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 9022 DANDY AVE offer parking?
No, 9022 DANDY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 9022 DANDY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 DANDY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 DANDY AVE have a pool?
No, 9022 DANDY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9022 DANDY AVE have accessible units?
No, 9022 DANDY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 DANDY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9022 DANDY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
