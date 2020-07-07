All apartments in Jacksonville
9009 2nd Ave

9009 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9009 2nd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e0a85e065 ---- FRESHLY remodeled home with new carpet vinyl plank flooring and paint! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with a bonus room and large fenced in yard. Come see your new home today! Pet friendly with breed approval and pet fee. Apply online! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 2nd Ave have any available units?
9009 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9009 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9009 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9009 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9009 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 9009 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9009 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 9009 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9009 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9009 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9009 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9009 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9009 2nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

