Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8998 ORME RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8998 ORME RD
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8998 ORME RD
8998 Orme Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
8998 Orme Road, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Whitehouse
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy three bedroom two bath concrete block home. Large fence yard. Within minutes of Publix distribution center, downtown Jacksonville and major travel arteries.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8998 ORME RD have any available units?
8998 ORME RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8998 ORME RD currently offering any rent specials?
8998 ORME RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8998 ORME RD pet-friendly?
No, 8998 ORME RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8998 ORME RD offer parking?
No, 8998 ORME RD does not offer parking.
Does 8998 ORME RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8998 ORME RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8998 ORME RD have a pool?
No, 8998 ORME RD does not have a pool.
Does 8998 ORME RD have accessible units?
No, 8998 ORME RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8998 ORME RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8998 ORME RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8998 ORME RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8998 ORME RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with Parking
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia