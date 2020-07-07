All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

8987 Castle Blvd

8987 Castle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8987 Castle Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27a3c1008c ---- Come see this recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features fresh paint, carpet and vinyl plank flooring, great built in\'s and much more! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. Available for Section 8 Housing! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8987 Castle Blvd have any available units?
8987 Castle Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8987 Castle Blvd have?
Some of 8987 Castle Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8987 Castle Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8987 Castle Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8987 Castle Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8987 Castle Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8987 Castle Blvd offer parking?
No, 8987 Castle Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8987 Castle Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8987 Castle Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8987 Castle Blvd have a pool?
No, 8987 Castle Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8987 Castle Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8987 Castle Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8987 Castle Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8987 Castle Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

