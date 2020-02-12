All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8959 ADAMS AVE

8959 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8959 Adams Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8959 ADAMS AVE have any available units?
8959 ADAMS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8959 ADAMS AVE have?
Some of 8959 ADAMS AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8959 ADAMS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8959 ADAMS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8959 ADAMS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8959 ADAMS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 8959 ADAMS AVE offer parking?
No, 8959 ADAMS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8959 ADAMS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8959 ADAMS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8959 ADAMS AVE have a pool?
No, 8959 ADAMS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8959 ADAMS AVE have accessible units?
No, 8959 ADAMS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8959 ADAMS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8959 ADAMS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
