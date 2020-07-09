Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8956 Fallsmill Dr
8956 Fallsmill Dr
8956 Fallsmill Drive
Location
8956 Fallsmill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 2 car garage/workspace. . New hardwood floors. New kitchen appliances. New bathrooms. Large backyard with privacy fence. Pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8956 Fallsmill Dr have any available units?
8956 Fallsmill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8956 Fallsmill Dr have?
Some of 8956 Fallsmill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8956 Fallsmill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8956 Fallsmill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8956 Fallsmill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8956 Fallsmill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8956 Fallsmill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8956 Fallsmill Dr offers parking.
Does 8956 Fallsmill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8956 Fallsmill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8956 Fallsmill Dr have a pool?
No, 8956 Fallsmill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8956 Fallsmill Dr have accessible units?
No, 8956 Fallsmill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8956 Fallsmill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8956 Fallsmill Dr has units with dishwashers.
