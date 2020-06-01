All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8949 FALLSMILL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8949 FALLSMILL DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8949 FALLSMILL DR

8949 Fallsmill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8949 Fallsmill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPACIOUS OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.LARGE MBR WITH BAY WINDOW. MASTER BATH HAS SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. LARGE CLOSETS. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL AND AMENTITES. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND NEW EXPRESSWAY. WILL CONSIDER A SMALL DOG UP TO 25LBS. CLEANING/MINOR REPAIRS IN PROGRESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8949 FALLSMILL DR have any available units?
8949 FALLSMILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8949 FALLSMILL DR have?
Some of 8949 FALLSMILL DR's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8949 FALLSMILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
8949 FALLSMILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8949 FALLSMILL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8949 FALLSMILL DR is pet friendly.
Does 8949 FALLSMILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 8949 FALLSMILL DR offers parking.
Does 8949 FALLSMILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8949 FALLSMILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8949 FALLSMILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 8949 FALLSMILL DR has a pool.
Does 8949 FALLSMILL DR have accessible units?
No, 8949 FALLSMILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8949 FALLSMILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8949 FALLSMILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia