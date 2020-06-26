All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

8944 JACKSON AVE

8944 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8944 Jackson Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 1 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8944 JACKSON AVE have any available units?
8944 JACKSON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8944 JACKSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8944 JACKSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8944 JACKSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8944 JACKSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8944 JACKSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8944 JACKSON AVE offers parking.
Does 8944 JACKSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8944 JACKSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8944 JACKSON AVE have a pool?
No, 8944 JACKSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8944 JACKSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 8944 JACKSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8944 JACKSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8944 JACKSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8944 JACKSON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8944 JACKSON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
