8941 8TH AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8941 8TH AVE
8941 8th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8941 8th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated home for rent. Move in ready. Spacious back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8941 8TH AVE have any available units?
8941 8TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8941 8TH AVE have?
Some of 8941 8TH AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 8941 8TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8941 8TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8941 8TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8941 8TH AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8941 8TH AVE offer parking?
No, 8941 8TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8941 8TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8941 8TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8941 8TH AVE have a pool?
No, 8941 8TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8941 8TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 8941 8TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8941 8TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8941 8TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
