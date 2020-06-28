All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8938 Cocoa Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8938 Cocoa Ave.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

8938 Cocoa Ave.

8938 Cocoa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8938 Cocoa Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8938 Cocoa Ave. Available 09/30/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home on a Big Lot, Priced to Rent! - This updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is on a large fenced lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the Regency mall and minutes away from Downtown.

Features:
- Front Patio
- Fenced Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5121468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8938 Cocoa Ave. have any available units?
8938 Cocoa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8938 Cocoa Ave. have?
Some of 8938 Cocoa Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8938 Cocoa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8938 Cocoa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8938 Cocoa Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8938 Cocoa Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8938 Cocoa Ave. offer parking?
No, 8938 Cocoa Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8938 Cocoa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8938 Cocoa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8938 Cocoa Ave. have a pool?
No, 8938 Cocoa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8938 Cocoa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8938 Cocoa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8938 Cocoa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8938 Cocoa Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia