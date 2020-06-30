All apartments in Jacksonville
8927 Merseyside Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:38 AM

8927 Merseyside Avenue

8927 Merseyside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8927 Merseyside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
There is much to love about this move in ready home! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 Merseyside Avenue have any available units?
8927 Merseyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8927 Merseyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8927 Merseyside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 Merseyside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8927 Merseyside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8927 Merseyside Avenue offer parking?
No, 8927 Merseyside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8927 Merseyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 Merseyside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 Merseyside Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8927 Merseyside Avenue has a pool.
Does 8927 Merseyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8927 Merseyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 Merseyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8927 Merseyside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8927 Merseyside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8927 Merseyside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

