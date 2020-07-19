All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8927 BARCO LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8927 BARCO LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8927 BARCO LN

8927 Barco Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8927 Barco Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 BARCO LN have any available units?
8927 BARCO LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8927 BARCO LN have?
Some of 8927 BARCO LN's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 BARCO LN currently offering any rent specials?
8927 BARCO LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 BARCO LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 8927 BARCO LN is pet friendly.
Does 8927 BARCO LN offer parking?
No, 8927 BARCO LN does not offer parking.
Does 8927 BARCO LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 BARCO LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 BARCO LN have a pool?
Yes, 8927 BARCO LN has a pool.
Does 8927 BARCO LN have accessible units?
No, 8927 BARCO LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 BARCO LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8927 BARCO LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia