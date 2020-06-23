Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8909 Jasper Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8909 Jasper Ave.
8909 Jasper Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8909 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Regency - This cozy 2 bedroom home is conveniently located in Arlington just minutes from the expressway.
Features:
- Spacious Kitchen
- Central HVAC
- Big Yard
(RLNE4601288)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8909 Jasper Ave. have any available units?
8909 Jasper Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8909 Jasper Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8909 Jasper Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 Jasper Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8909 Jasper Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8909 Jasper Ave. offer parking?
No, 8909 Jasper Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8909 Jasper Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8909 Jasper Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 Jasper Ave. have a pool?
No, 8909 Jasper Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8909 Jasper Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8909 Jasper Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 Jasper Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8909 Jasper Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8909 Jasper Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8909 Jasper Ave. has units with air conditioning.
