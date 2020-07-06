All apartments in Jacksonville
8901 3rd Ave.
Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:07 PM

8901 3rd Ave.

8901 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8901 3rd Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41b989c09a ---- No central AC! Window units and baseboard heat will be provided!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901 3rd Ave. have any available units?
8901 3rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8901 3rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8901 3rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 3rd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. offer parking?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8901 3rd Ave. has units with air conditioning.

