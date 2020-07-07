Rent Calculator
8901 3rd Ave.
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM
8901 3rd Ave.
8901 3rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8901 3rd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41b989c09a ---- Recently renovated single-family home for rent! Carpets in all bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout the rest. Stop by today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have any available units?
8901 3rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8901 3rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8901 3rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 3rd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. offer parking?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8901 3rd Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8901 3rd Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
