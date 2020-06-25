Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
8880 OLD KINGS RD
8880 S Old Kings Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
8880 S Old Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This second floor condo features wall to wall to carpet, separate living and dining room, tons of living space, screened back patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have any available units?
8880 OLD KINGS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have?
Some of 8880 OLD KINGS RD's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8880 OLD KINGS RD currently offering any rent specials?
8880 OLD KINGS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8880 OLD KINGS RD pet-friendly?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD offer parking?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD does not offer parking.
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have a pool?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD does not have a pool.
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have accessible units?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
