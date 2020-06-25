All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8880 OLD KINGS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8880 OLD KINGS RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8880 OLD KINGS RD

8880 S Old Kings Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Craven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8880 S Old Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This second floor condo features wall to wall to carpet, separate living and dining room, tons of living space, screened back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have any available units?
8880 OLD KINGS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have?
Some of 8880 OLD KINGS RD's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8880 OLD KINGS RD currently offering any rent specials?
8880 OLD KINGS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8880 OLD KINGS RD pet-friendly?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD offer parking?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD does not offer parking.
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have a pool?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD does not have a pool.
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have accessible units?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8880 OLD KINGS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8880 OLD KINGS RD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia