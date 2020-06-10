All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8878 Inlet Bluff Dr

8878 Inlet Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8878 Inlet Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage and rear covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have any available units?
8878 Inlet Bluff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8878 Inlet Bluff Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does offer parking.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have a pool?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have accessible units?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
