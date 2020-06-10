Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8878 Inlet Bluff Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8878 Inlet Bluff Dr
8878 Inlet Bluff Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8878 Inlet Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage and rear covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have any available units?
8878 Inlet Bluff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8878 Inlet Bluff Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does offer parking.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have a pool?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have accessible units?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8878 Inlet Bluff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
