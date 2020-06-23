All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8851 WASHINGTON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8851 WASHINGTON AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8851 WASHINGTON AVE

8851 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8851 Washington Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8851 WASHINGTON AVE have any available units?
8851 WASHINGTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8851 WASHINGTON AVE have?
Some of 8851 WASHINGTON AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8851 WASHINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8851 WASHINGTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8851 WASHINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8851 WASHINGTON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 8851 WASHINGTON AVE offer parking?
No, 8851 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8851 WASHINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8851 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8851 WASHINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 8851 WASHINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8851 WASHINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 8851 WASHINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8851 WASHINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8851 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia