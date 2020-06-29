All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8839 Dandy Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8839 Dandy Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

8839 Dandy Ave

8839 Dandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8839 Dandy Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
8839 Dandy Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32211 - Property Id: 188610

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188610
Property Id 188610

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5391274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8839 Dandy Ave have any available units?
8839 Dandy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8839 Dandy Ave have?
Some of 8839 Dandy Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8839 Dandy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8839 Dandy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8839 Dandy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8839 Dandy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8839 Dandy Ave offer parking?
No, 8839 Dandy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8839 Dandy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8839 Dandy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8839 Dandy Ave have a pool?
No, 8839 Dandy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8839 Dandy Ave have accessible units?
No, 8839 Dandy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8839 Dandy Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8839 Dandy Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia