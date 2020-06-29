Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8839 Dandy Ave.
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8839 Dandy Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
1 of 6
8839 Dandy Ave
8839 Dandy Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8839 Dandy Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
8839 Dandy Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32211 - Property Id: 188610
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188610
Property Id 188610
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5391274)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8839 Dandy Ave have any available units?
8839 Dandy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8839 Dandy Ave have?
Some of 8839 Dandy Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8839 Dandy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8839 Dandy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8839 Dandy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8839 Dandy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8839 Dandy Ave offer parking?
No, 8839 Dandy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8839 Dandy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8839 Dandy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8839 Dandy Ave have a pool?
No, 8839 Dandy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8839 Dandy Ave have accessible units?
No, 8839 Dandy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8839 Dandy Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8839 Dandy Ave has units with dishwashers.
