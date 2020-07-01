Rent Calculator
8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:38 PM
8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD
8825 Perimeter Park Blvd
No Longer Available
Location
8825 Perimeter Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
8825 Perimeter Park Blvd STE 501, Jacksonville, FL is a single family home that contains 1,180 sq ft and was built in 2001. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD have any available units?
8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD offer parking?
No, 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD have a pool?
No, 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8825 PERIMETER PARK BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
