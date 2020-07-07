8795 Kaye Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1a3415020 ----

Brand New Home for rent! This home is in the Kaye\'s Hideaway and features a 2 car garage, new stainless steel appliances, & granite counter tops. The neighborhood is convenient to restaurants, shopping and major highways for downtown. Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today! No application fee!! *FREE APPLICATION*(Picture is for illustration purposes only)



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.