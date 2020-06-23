All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8783 Kaye Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8783 Kaye Ln

8783 Kaye Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8783 Kaye Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62e97730f0 ----
Brand New Home for rent!! This home is in the Kaye\'s Hideaway and features an open floor plan w/spacious closet space, new appliances, and granite countertops. The neighborhood is convenient to restaurants, shopping and major highways for downtown. Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today! Free Application Fee & 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT PAID BY 2/25!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8783 Kaye Ln have any available units?
8783 Kaye Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8783 Kaye Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8783 Kaye Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8783 Kaye Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8783 Kaye Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8783 Kaye Ln offer parking?
No, 8783 Kaye Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8783 Kaye Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8783 Kaye Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8783 Kaye Ln have a pool?
No, 8783 Kaye Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8783 Kaye Ln have accessible units?
No, 8783 Kaye Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8783 Kaye Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8783 Kaye Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8783 Kaye Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8783 Kaye Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
