8783 Kaye Ln

Brand New Home for rent!! This home is in the Kaye\'s Hideaway and features an open floor plan w/spacious closet space, new appliances, and granite countertops. The neighborhood is convenient to restaurants, shopping and major highways for downtown. Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today! Free Application Fee & 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT PAID BY 2/25!



