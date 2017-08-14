8778 Kaye Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef7c4aa05f ---- Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, & almost 1,500 square feet home! Located in the Kaye\'s Hideaway and features a 2 car garage, new stainless steel appliances, & granite counter tops. The neighborhood is convenient to restaurants, shopping and major highways for downtown. Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today!25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 7/17!!! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.