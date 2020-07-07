All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8768 HARPERS GLEN CT

8768 Harpers Glen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8768 Harpers Glen Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful rental opportunity in highly desirable community of East Hampton. Home has hardwood floors on ground floor, with tile in wet areas. 2nd floor has its own bedroom, bathroom and loft/living room area. There are four bedrooms downstairs, including the master. One bedroom could be an office. Master bedroom has an extra large walk in closet and a sitting room. Beautiful screened lanai overlooking preserve. This home won't last, make an appointment to see it today! Please email ny@blackstoneluxury.com for application. Available for move in 2/4/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT have any available units?
8768 HARPERS GLEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT have?
Some of 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
8768 HARPERS GLEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT offer parking?
Yes, 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT offers parking.
Does 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT have a pool?
Yes, 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT has a pool.
Does 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT have accessible units?
No, 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8768 HARPERS GLEN CT has units with dishwashers.

