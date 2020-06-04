All apartments in Jacksonville
8767 NORFOLK BLVD
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:21 AM

8767 NORFOLK BLVD

8767 Norfolk Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8767 Norfolk Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Harborview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8767 NORFOLK BLVD have any available units?
8767 NORFOLK BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8767 NORFOLK BLVD have?
Some of 8767 NORFOLK BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8767 NORFOLK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
8767 NORFOLK BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8767 NORFOLK BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8767 NORFOLK BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 8767 NORFOLK BLVD offer parking?
No, 8767 NORFOLK BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 8767 NORFOLK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8767 NORFOLK BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8767 NORFOLK BLVD have a pool?
No, 8767 NORFOLK BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 8767 NORFOLK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 8767 NORFOLK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 8767 NORFOLK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8767 NORFOLK BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
