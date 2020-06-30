Rent Calculator
8764 GUM ST
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM
8764 GUM ST
8764 Gum Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8764 Gum Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights South
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with stainless steel appliances and plenty of living space. Huge front and back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8764 GUM ST have any available units?
8764 GUM ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8764 GUM ST have?
Some of 8764 GUM ST's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel.
Amenities section
.
Is 8764 GUM ST currently offering any rent specials?
8764 GUM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8764 GUM ST pet-friendly?
No, 8764 GUM ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8764 GUM ST offer parking?
Yes, 8764 GUM ST offers parking.
Does 8764 GUM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8764 GUM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8764 GUM ST have a pool?
No, 8764 GUM ST does not have a pool.
Does 8764 GUM ST have accessible units?
No, 8764 GUM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8764 GUM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8764 GUM ST has units with dishwashers.
