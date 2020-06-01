All apartments in Jacksonville
8754 Kaye Ln
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

8754 Kaye Ln

8754 Kaye Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8754 Kaye Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20b5464076 ---- Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with 1,760 square feet to call home! Located in the Kaye\'s Hideaway and features a 2 car garage, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, custom tile shower. The neighborhood is convenient to restaurants, shopping and major highways for downtown. Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today! 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 7/17!!! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8754 Kaye Ln have any available units?
8754 Kaye Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8754 Kaye Ln have?
Some of 8754 Kaye Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8754 Kaye Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8754 Kaye Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8754 Kaye Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8754 Kaye Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8754 Kaye Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8754 Kaye Ln offers parking.
Does 8754 Kaye Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8754 Kaye Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8754 Kaye Ln have a pool?
No, 8754 Kaye Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8754 Kaye Ln have accessible units?
No, 8754 Kaye Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8754 Kaye Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8754 Kaye Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

