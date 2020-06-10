8736 HARPERS GLEN CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

This is a beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family home located in the coveted East Hampton community. This spacious home offers an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a center island, and a built in desk area, tile throughout the living and dining areas, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, a large screened patio, and a fenced in backyard! East Hampton offers amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, and playground! Lawn care would be tenant's responsibility.