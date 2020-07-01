All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8734 Free Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:25 AM

8734 Free Avenue

8734 Free Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8734 Free Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $795

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8734 Free Avenue have any available units?
8734 Free Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8734 Free Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8734 Free Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8734 Free Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8734 Free Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8734 Free Avenue offer parking?
No, 8734 Free Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8734 Free Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8734 Free Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8734 Free Avenue have a pool?
No, 8734 Free Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8734 Free Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8734 Free Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8734 Free Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8734 Free Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8734 Free Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8734 Free Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

