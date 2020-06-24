All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

8717 8th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fully renovated and spacious 2BR 1BA home available now!!! Quiet street in a good neighborhood. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Appliances included. Laundry hook ups in house. Central heat and air, Large kitchen with fridge and stove. Small pets considered with non refundable deposit.

Rent- $850
Deposit- $850

Requirements 7 years no felonies or evictions. Income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

Apply directly on our website- www.rentingjax.com

Call 904-337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8717 8th Avenue have any available units?
8717 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8717 8th Avenue have?
Some of 8717 8th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8717 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8717 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8717 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8717 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 8717 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8717 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8717 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8717 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8717 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8717 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
