8717 8th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Fully renovated and spacious 2BR 1BA home available now!!! Quiet street in a good neighborhood. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Appliances included. Laundry hook ups in house. Central heat and air, Large kitchen with fridge and stove. Small pets considered with non refundable deposit.



Rent- $850

Deposit- $850



Requirements 7 years no felonies or evictions. Income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



Apply directly on our website- www.rentingjax.com



Call 904-337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.