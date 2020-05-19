All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

8715 Belle Rive Blvd

8715 Belle Rive Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8715 Belle Rive Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Royal Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
We are having GREAT Specials on our 1 br floorplan - Property Id: 222332

50% off 1st month rent/ $99.00 deposit with approved credit one our 1x1BR, Belle Rive Club Apartments is one of Jacksonville's premier apartment communities, Quietly located in the beautiful Baymeadows area convenient to the Avenues Mall and other great shopping destinations. We are Ideally located near great daycares, schools and even a University. Belle Rive is such a wonderful place to live our residents get the best value for their money.
Our recently renovated one and two bedroom floorplans and screened in patios
are upgraded with hardwood and ceramic tile floors and new appliances featuring : washer/dryer and over the range microwaves in every unit. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer care and impeccable 24-hour maintenance service. We are a pet-friendly community with outstanding amenities including our
resort style pool, large barbeque grill with lounge area, brand new state of the art
fitness center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222332
Property Id 222332

(RLNE5761853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 Belle Rive Blvd have any available units?
8715 Belle Rive Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8715 Belle Rive Blvd have?
Some of 8715 Belle Rive Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 Belle Rive Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Belle Rive Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Belle Rive Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8715 Belle Rive Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8715 Belle Rive Blvd offer parking?
No, 8715 Belle Rive Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8715 Belle Rive Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8715 Belle Rive Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Belle Rive Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8715 Belle Rive Blvd has a pool.
Does 8715 Belle Rive Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8715 Belle Rive Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Belle Rive Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 Belle Rive Blvd has units with dishwashers.

