Jacksonville, FL
8711 COMO LAKE DR
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

8711 COMO LAKE DR

8711 Como Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8711 Como Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Royal Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A Loft Lifestyle in a super central location! Floor to ceiling glass wall provides a panoramic & serene natural preserve view with plenty of natural light. Lots Feng Shui & privacy. Beautiful hardwood floors. 2 spacious beds/baths. 14 foot Master closet! Plenty of storage! All appliances provided incl. washer & dryer. Available for lrase/purchase option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 COMO LAKE DR have any available units?
8711 COMO LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 COMO LAKE DR have?
Some of 8711 COMO LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 COMO LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8711 COMO LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 COMO LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 8711 COMO LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8711 COMO LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 8711 COMO LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 8711 COMO LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8711 COMO LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 COMO LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 8711 COMO LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 8711 COMO LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 8711 COMO LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 COMO LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8711 COMO LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.

