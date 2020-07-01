8711 COMO LAKE DR

8711 Como Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Royal Lakes
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A Loft Lifestyle in a super central location! Floor to ceiling glass wall provides a panoramic & serene natural preserve view with plenty of natural light. Lots Feng Shui & privacy. Beautiful hardwood floors. 2 spacious beds/baths. 14 foot Master closet! Plenty of storage! All appliances provided incl. washer & dryer. Available for lrase/purchase option.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
