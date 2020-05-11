Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8709 SANCHEZ RD
8709 SANCHEZ RD
8709 Sanchez Road
Location
8709 Sanchez Road, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom brick home right on the creek in Baymeadows with a secluded large lot. Perfect for kayak or small boat. Well water/septic.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8709 SANCHEZ RD have any available units?
8709 SANCHEZ RD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8709 SANCHEZ RD have?
Some of 8709 SANCHEZ RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8709 SANCHEZ RD currently offering any rent specials?
8709 SANCHEZ RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 SANCHEZ RD pet-friendly?
No, 8709 SANCHEZ RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8709 SANCHEZ RD offer parking?
Yes, 8709 SANCHEZ RD offers parking.
Does 8709 SANCHEZ RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8709 SANCHEZ RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 SANCHEZ RD have a pool?
No, 8709 SANCHEZ RD does not have a pool.
Does 8709 SANCHEZ RD have accessible units?
No, 8709 SANCHEZ RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 SANCHEZ RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8709 SANCHEZ RD has units with dishwashers.
