8675 ALEXA LN
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

8675 ALEXA LN

8675 Alexa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8675 Alexa Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Marietta

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very clean and nicely renovated mobile home. For Rent, 12 mo lease can start on Feb 1st. Must have established credit, Owner may consider low credit at owners discretionPets at owners discretion with a non-refundable pet deposit of $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot.

