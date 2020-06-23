8675 ALEXA LN

Very clean and nicely renovated mobile home. For Rent, 12 mo lease can start on Feb 1st. Must have established credit, Owner may consider low credit at owners discretionPets at owners discretion with a non-refundable pet deposit of $300
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot.
